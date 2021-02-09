News

FG kick starts 283km Kano-Katsina-Jibia-Maradi rail project

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani, Katsina Comment(0)

The Federal Government has commenced the construction of the Kano-Katsina-Jibia-Maradi rail line to boost international trade in the West Africa sub-region.
Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of the rail line, President Muhammadu Buhari said the project will be completed within 36 months.
The President, who made a virtual appearance at the event, said the 283 kilometer Kano-Katsina-Jibia-Maradi rail line would improve trade and economic ties in the west Africa sub-region.
He said the standard guage rail line will be built along the LA-KA-JI trade corridor, which proceeds from Lagos to Kano to Katsina up to Maradi State in Niger Republic, passing through many states and towns situated along the corridor.
The President noted that dry ports will be built along major terminal’s of the rail line to facilitate smooth imports and exports between Nigeria and Niger Republic as well as other countries in the sub-region.
“The rail infrastructure development program of his administration will create nationwide interconnectivity, thereby facilitating trade, commerce and ease of transport within the country.
“The Federal Government is also developing a train network in the Eastern axis of the country which will connect cities such as Port Harcourt, Enugu, Maiduguri and Damaturu as well as the East-West coast rail line which will connect Lagos, Port Harcourt, Yenegoa and Warri,” he said.
The President explained that the projects will achieve an appreciable level of completion before the tenure of the current administration lapses in 2023.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

