FG kick-starts aviation sector roadmap as FCT hands over land to Sirika

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Muhammed Musa Bello, has handed over the Certificate of Occupancy for 12,000 hectares of land in Abuja to his aviation counterpart, Senator Hadi Sirika. The 12,000 hectares of land is for the actualisation of the aviation roadmap projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. According to the Director, Planning Research and Statis-tics of the Federal Ministry of Aviation, who represented the Minister, Mohammed Kabiru Shehu, said one of the key projects to be executed on the land is the second runway project for the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The FAAN boss expressed appreciation to the Buhariled administration and the Minister of Aviation for promises kept. The second runway project was awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Nigeria Limited (CCECC) and the site was handed over to the company on the aforementioned date. Other projects that would be executed as part of the aviation roadmap include the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Centre; Aviation Leasing Company (ALC); Agro-Allied Cargo Terminals; Aerotropolis or Airport City; National Carrier; Africa Aerospace and Aviation University (AAAU); Second Runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, among others.

Some of the benefits that would accrue to Nigeria at the completion of the projects are employment opportunities for Nigerians; enhanced technology transfer; increase in foreign exchange earnings/ increase in GDP contribution; backward integration of aircraft maintenance and repair facilities for both domestic and international carriers; improvement in Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria; reduction in capital flight; increase in Bilateral Air Services Agreements with other countries, among others.

 

