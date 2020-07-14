News

FG kicks off 774,000 jobs programme suspended by N’Assembly

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Fovernment has kicked off the special public works programme suspended by the National Assembly.
The government announced the take-off via its official Twitter handle on Tuesday.
The programme, which is coordinated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as a part of the fiscal stimulus measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of 1,000 Nigerians from each of the 774 local government areas will be engaged in the programme coordinated by constituted state committees.
“The State Selection Committees have been inaugurated and have commenced work,” the Federal Government said via its Twitter handle.
According to online newspaper, TheCable Buhari had directed Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, to commence the programme amid an ongoing misunderstanding with the National Assembly.
Keyamo had come in collision with the national assembly over the legislature’s insistence on dictating the process of the programme.
The National Assembly suspended the programme in the heat of its face-off with the minister, demanding further explanations.
At a meeting in June, members of the committee were near fisticuffs with the minister who was walked out of the event.
But Keyamo accused the committee of seeking to hijack the programme and to appropriate some job slots to themselves.
He also accused the National Assembly committee of challenging the president by its action.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Ladoja to Makinde: Double-check your facts before deriding your predecessors

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada

Former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, yesterday counseled Governor Seyi Makinde on proper cross-checking of facts before deriding his predecessors in office as such would engender bad blood.                                                   […]
News

Obama raises $11m for Biden’s presidential bid, underscores ‘urgency’

Posted on Author Reporter

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday made his first campaign appearance alongside Joe Biden since endorsing him for president in April, helping raise more than $11 million for his former No. 2 as he exhorted supporters to meet the “urgency” of the moment. “I appreciate all of you being on this call,” Obama said at a virtual fundraiser. […]
News

Temitope, other trafficked Nigerians return from Lebanon weekend

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

An abused Nigerian lady in Lebanon, Ariwolo Olamide Temitope and other Nigerians trafficked or stranded in Lebanon are due to return home by the weekend. Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora Affairs, Hon. Tolulope Akande-Shade (APC, Ogun) disclosed this Thursday after a meeting with the Lebanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Houssam Diab at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: