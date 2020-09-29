Top Stories

FG kicks off enumeration of Nigeria’s businesses

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

In line with United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) provision, the Federal Government is enumerating formal and informal business establishments in Nigeria with a view to reducing poverty, expanding the tax-base and increasing revenue.

 

A workshop to acquaint field officers handling enumeration exercise held yesterday in Abuja. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, while declaring open the workshop, said the exercise would increase the quantum and quality of data required for policy formulation, planning, monitoring and evaluation of government’s planning and projects, especially now that Nigeria is on the process of designing and developing the Medium Term National Development Plans (2021–2025 & 2026–2030) and Long Term (2021–2050) National Development Plans, tagged: Nigeria agenda 2050.

 

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Rev. Olusola Idowu, also said that the government cannot achieve its target without an accurate data.

 

“Planning and policy formulation of government can be effective when statistics is promoted as a tool for developmental planning and evidencebased policy-making. “This democratic government places high premium on statistical information as an ingredient for effective planning and implementation of government policies.

 

“As you are all aware, one of the main concerns of government’s economic programme is poverty reduction. “To make this happen, government will want to have at its finger tips the effect of poverty in Nigeria.

 

In the same vein, to address the poverty situation in the country, there must be a reliable and timely indicator on major sectors of the economy such as agriculture, education, manufacturing, mines and power, transport, to mention but a few,” he said.

 

In a remark by Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, he said census would ensure that the contacts of all commercial and industrial business operations in fixed locations, including the nature of the economic activity of the establishments, the number of employees they engage, their contact details, amongst other things, are collected.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

S&P affirms Nigeria’s ‘B-/B’ ratings with stable outlook

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Leading credit rating agency, S&P Global Ratings (previously Standard & Poor’s), has affirmed its ‘B-/B’ long and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Nigeria, with a stable outlook. The rating agency also affirmed its long and short-term Nigeria national scale ratings at ‘ngBBB/ ngA-2’. In its latest report on Nigeria obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, S&P […]
News Top Stories

Why we killed 72-year-old woman during robbery operation in Ogun, by suspect

Posted on Author JULIANA FRANCIS

Two brothers, Akinola Akeem and Mayowa Akeem and their native doctor, Odunta Moses, aka Koba, have been arrested for robbery and murdering 72-year-old woman, Mrs. Christiana Olutokunbo, at the Ijebu Mushin area of Ogun State. The old woman was killed after the gang stormed her residence, where she lived with her husband, Pa Olutokunbo, in […]
News Top Stories

Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s endorsement an all inclusive in S ‘West APC –Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Campaign Council and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the endorsement of the Ondo State governorship candidate, Rotimi Akeredolu in the South West is an inclusive. Sanwo-Olu stated this at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja after the inauguration of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: