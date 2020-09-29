FG kicks off enumeration of Nigeria’s businesses

In line with United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) provision, the Federal Government is enumerating formal and informal business establishments in Nigeria with a view to reducing poverty, expanding the tax-base and increasing revenue.

A workshop to acquaint field officers handling enumeration exercise held yesterday in Abuja. Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, while declaring open the workshop, said the exercise would increase the quantum and quality of data required for policy formulation, planning, monitoring and evaluation of government’s planning and projects, especially now that Nigeria is on the process of designing and developing the Medium Term National Development Plans (2021–2025 & 2026–2030) and Long Term (2021–2050) National Development Plans, tagged: Nigeria agenda 2050.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Rev. Olusola Idowu, also said that the government cannot achieve its target without an accurate data.

“Planning and policy formulation of government can be effective when statistics is promoted as a tool for developmental planning and evidencebased policy-making. “This democratic government places high premium on statistical information as an ingredient for effective planning and implementation of government policies.

“As you are all aware, one of the main concerns of government’s economic programme is poverty reduction. “To make this happen, government will want to have at its finger tips the effect of poverty in Nigeria.

In the same vein, to address the poverty situation in the country, there must be a reliable and timely indicator on major sectors of the economy such as agriculture, education, manufacturing, mines and power, transport, to mention but a few,” he said.

In a remark by Statistician General of the Federation, Dr. Yemi Kale, he said census would ensure that the contacts of all commercial and industrial business operations in fixed locations, including the nature of the economic activity of the establishments, the number of employees they engage, their contact details, amongst other things, are collected.

