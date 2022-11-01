Education

FG, Kwara collaborate to deworm over 90,000 school-age children

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comments Off on FG, Kwara collaborate to deworm over 90,000 school-age children

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the Kwara State Government has flagged off deworming programme of school-age children under the national hometown school feeding programme in selected 11 Schistosomiasis endemic local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the National Coordinator of the National Tropical Diseases (NTD) unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Nse Akpan, said 63 Wards in 11 local government areas that are classified as highly and moderately endemic with schistosomiasis would be treated with free, safe and effective praziquantel PZQ 600mg.

 

Represented by Adewale Ayodeji, the NTD National Coordinator said that the deworming drug was donated to the state through the Federal Ministry of Health, adding that it would be administered using a calibrated dose pole on the children.

Akpan said over 804,219 school age children and over 184,289 adults are at risk of Schistosomiasis, adding that the disease is endemic in 15 local government areas of Kwara state.

“These figures shows a sign if icing number of at risk population in North Central zone and Nigeria at large if left untreated with the aid of WHO and FMoH treatment guidelines.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the nationwide deworming exercise, with particular emphasis on those pupils benefiting from the national homegrown school feeding programme (NHGSP) aimed at giving school age children access to free deworming medications together with the free meals.

 

Represented by Mrs. Idiatu Ibiyeye, the minister said the school health intervention is of much relevance to achieving the goals of the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, which, she added, was one of the cluster programmes of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) under the supervision of the ministry.

“We may recall that the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) is one of the clusters under the Federal Government National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) aimed at providing one free nutritious meal a day to pupils of primary 1-3 in public primary schools around the nation.

Globally, School Feeding Programs are increasingly being recognized as critical social protection interventions since they benefit vulnerable groups including children, their families, and communities.

“In Nigeria, the NHGSFP is a safety net for over 9 million children across thousands of communities and a lifeline for income generation for thousands of people.

 

“The key objectives of the NHGSFP are to increase school enrolment, attendance and retention, improve the nutritional and health status of school children, stimulate local agricultural production and local economy, provide empowerment opportunities for the cooks, thereby contributing to the promotion of food security for vulnerable households in Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NAFRCOWA School graduation/prizegiving day pix in a glance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The management of NAFRCOWA School, Lagos, last week rolled out the drum to celebrate the school’s Speech/ Prize Giving Ceremony 2022. It was great excitement for the school and students as the event marked the 15th anniversary of the school.   In her remarks, the wife of the Air Force Commandant, AVM I.G Lubo, who […]
Education

Provost to students: Pursue academic, moral excellence

Posted on Author Akin Johnson

The Provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) (FCET), Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Ademola Azeez, has advised fresh students admitted into the institution to pursue academic activities and moral excellence with vigour.   Besides, he also warned that they should refrain from examination misconduct, certificate forgery, cultism, fighting, theft, extortion, rape, illicit drug abuse and […]
Education

Corona School students win 22 U.S. international scholarships

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The owners and management of Corona Secondary School (CSS), Agbara in Ogun State, are still savouring the excellent performance of the graduating students in different national and professional examinations, and the over 22 scholarships valued at $2.5 million won by some of them from various international universities and colleges.   The 51 students of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica