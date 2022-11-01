FG, Kwara collaborate to deworm over 90,000 school-age children

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the Kwara State Government has flagged off deworming programme of school-age children under the national hometown school feeding programme in selected 11 Schistosomiasis endemic local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, the National Coordinator of the National Tropical Diseases (NTD) unit of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Nse Akpan, said 63 Wards in 11 local government areas that are classified as highly and moderately endemic with schistosomiasis would be treated with free, safe and effective praziquantel PZQ 600mg.

Represented by Adewale Ayodeji, the NTD National Coordinator said that the deworming drug was donated to the state through the Federal Ministry of Health, adding that it would be administered using a calibrated dose pole on the children.

Akpan said over 804,219 school age children and over 184,289 adults are at risk of Schistosomiasis, adding that the disease is endemic in 15 local government areas of Kwara state.

“These figures shows a sign if icing number of at risk population in North Central zone and Nigeria at large if left untreated with the aid of WHO and FMoH treatment guidelines.

Also speaking, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said the nationwide deworming exercise, with particular emphasis on those pupils benefiting from the national homegrown school feeding programme (NHGSP) aimed at giving school age children access to free deworming medications together with the free meals.

Represented by Mrs. Idiatu Ibiyeye, the minister said the school health intervention is of much relevance to achieving the goals of the National Homegrown School Feeding Programme, which, she added, was one of the cluster programmes of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) under the supervision of the ministry.

“We may recall that the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) is one of the clusters under the Federal Government National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) aimed at providing one free nutritious meal a day to pupils of primary 1-3 in public primary schools around the nation.

Globally, School Feeding Programs are increasingly being recognized as critical social protection interventions since they benefit vulnerable groups including children, their families, and communities.

“In Nigeria, the NHGSFP is a safety net for over 9 million children across thousands of communities and a lifeline for income generation for thousands of people.

“The key objectives of the NHGSFP are to increase school enrolment, attendance and retention, improve the nutritional and health status of school children, stimulate local agricultural production and local economy, provide empowerment opportunities for the cooks, thereby contributing to the promotion of food security for vulnerable households in Nigeria.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...