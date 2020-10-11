FG/Labour c’tee slashes electricity tariff for 3 months 

Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The joint Ad-hoc Technical committee set up by the Federal Government and organised labour to review the electricity tariff hike by government, has recommended the tariff be slashed for customers for the next three months.

Although the meeting was still ongoing at the time of this report, the recommendation was contained in a resolution submitted by the Committee at the meeting between government and labour on Sunday night, at the end of the two weeks given to the committee to submit its interim report.

The meeting was also reconvened with the view to forestall any plans to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff.

At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27 which spilled to the next day 28, labour had suspended its scheduled strike for two weeks.

Organised labour, led by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had, however, promised to embark on strike without notice, should government renege on the agreements contained in a joint communique, to which committees were set up to ascertain the validity of the hike in prices.

Part of the resolutions reached by the committee chaired by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, agreed that customers in bands A, B and C should pay N10.20 per kWh, to be distributed across the bands for the 2 to 3-month period required for the committee to conclude its extended scope of work.

