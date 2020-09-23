News

FG, labour meet Thursday over electricity, fuel hike

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal Government will on Thursday meet again with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on the threat by the organised labour to proceed on an indefinite strike and protest over the hike in electricity tariffs and fuel pump price.
The FG is expected to unfold its palliative plans during the parley which would hold at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, disclosed the meeting date in an email on Wednesday.
It read: “The Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige will be hosting a meeting with the Organised Labour. The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, 2020, and the venue is the Banquet hall, Presidential Villa, by 3pm.”
The FG and the unions had met penultimate Tuesday but the dialogue ended in a deadlock following the failure of the government to reverse the price increase or offer palliatives to cushion the effects on the workers.
The NLC and TUC subsequently declared strike and protest scheduled to commence from next Monday.
Both unions said they would collaborate to execute the industrial action for maximum effect.
Rising from a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Executive Council of the NLC comprising the chairpersons of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory endorsed the decision earlier taken by the Central Working Committee of the Congress on the strike last Wednesday.
The CWC had handed down a two-week ultimatum to the FG to reverse the price hike or face industrial action.
The TUC had also mobilized its affiliate members to participate in the proposed civil disobedience.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern patriots show appreciation to Buhari, say President has liberated 5 North-East States from terrorists

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Patriots (CNP) has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for stamping out Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in five states in the North-East. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Nuruddeen Dodo said Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States are experiencing a new lease of life, thanks to the president. According to […]
News

APC Campaign Council: We’re determined to wrest power from Obaseki, PDP

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The Edo State chapter of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in the state was yesterday inaugurated with a vow to wrest political power from incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. With the inauguration of Council at the APC Secretariat […]
News

World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to UN in September

Posted on Author Reporter

  World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States – like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un – to participate. The annual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: