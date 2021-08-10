News

FG, Lagos move to check spread of zoonotic diseases

The Veterinary Council of Nigeria (VCN) has said it would support the Lagos State government  in curbing the spread of antimicrobial resistance in food-producing animals, saying that there was a high risk of transmission of zoonotic diseases from poorlyregulated abattoirs and slaughter slabs.

 

This was even as the Lagos State government approved the employment of additional 20 veterinarians and 10 veterinary para- professionals given the current economic situation in the country.

 

The council said it was important for the safety of the human populace in Lagos that these animals were properly inspected to ensure their safety and wholesomeness for consumption.

 

He added that the international best practice mandated the veterinarian to certify all food of animal origin meant for human consumption for the assurance of food safety and security.

