FG, Lagos to earn $201bn from Lekki Port

 LASG commences six-lane road at Lekki

The Lekki Deep Sea Port is expected to generate over $201 billion (N1.507 trillion) in revenue for both the Federal Government and Lagos State during concession period.

The Chairman, Lekki Port Board of Directors, Mr. Biodun Dabiri, disclosed this yesterday during the Completion of Construction Ceremony, at Ibeju, Lekki in Lagos.

The chairman said that the port would also contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy, creating about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs, generating approximately $361 billion during the period of the concession.

Dabiri stressed that with the draft of 16.5 metres, the port could accommodate larger vessels, which would automatically make Nigeria the transshipment hub of the West African region.

His words: “This project is a poster-child for how effective global cooperation and collaboration can bridge the infrastructural gap in Nigeria. We thank the Government of China which enabled China Harbour Engineering Company and China Development Bank to invest in Lekki Port, and we equally thank President Muhammadu Buhari’s government which provided an enabling environment for this investment to flourish.

“In 2019 (23rd October to be precise) when the US$629 million loan facility agreements with China Development Bank was signed, I noted that the facility will enable the construction of the port which will deepen Nigeria’s infrastructural capacity and have a transformational effect on the Nigerian economy.

“This has now come to pass, and I am indeed very pleased that all the hard work of the promoters, Tolaram & China Harbour and of the shareholders, which include Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Ports Authority, has not been in vain. This is not a day for long speeches.

Once again, welcome to this ceremony where CHELE will showcase the process of construction and honour some of the more outstanding workers.

He acknowledged the key role the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, played in resolving many challenges which we encountered in the construction of the port during the COVID-19 pandemic and attendant lockdown.

The chairman stressed that the governor personally undertook the process of getting immigration approvals for the technical workers from China as well as approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation for special flight permissions to bring in the technical workers as well as the new management team for the port from Beijing.

Also, Sanwoolu said that said the state government has embarked on the construction of six lanes express road in order to avoid the congestion being experienced at the Apapa Port road axis.

He explained that the benefit of the port to Lagos State was unimaginable, saying that the revenue that the revenue that would be accrued to that would be running to billions of dollars

