FG, Lagos to earn $201bn from Lekki Port

Bayo Akomolafe

 

The Lekki Deep Sea Port is to generate over $201 billion in revenue for both the Federal Government and Lagos State during concession period.

The Chairman, Lekki Port Board of Directors, Mr. Biodun Dabiri disclosed this on Monday during the Completion of Construction Ceremony, at Ibeju, Lekki in Lagos.

The chairman said that the port would also contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian economy, creating about 170,000 direct and indirect jobs, generating approximately $361 billion during the period of the concession.

Dabiri stressed that with the draft of 16.5 metres, the port could  accommodate larger vessels which would automatically make Nigeria the transshipment hub of the  West African region.

He acknowledged the key role the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu played in resolving many challenges which we encountered in the construction of the port during the COVID-19 pandemic and attendant lockdown.

The chairman stressed that the governor personally undertook the process of getting immigration approvals for the technical workers from China as well as approvals from the Federal Ministry of Aviation for special flight permissions to bring in the technical workers as well as the new management team for the port from Beijing. This singular act was the turning point that ensured that the port was constructed in line with the timelines given by Lekki Port. It was tough but CHELE delivered, and we commend them for their dedication and hard work.

 

