FG, Lagos unveil plans to rehabilitate Festac Town

After years of disagreement over the estate, Lagos state government and the Federal Government yesterday agreed to rehabilitate 43-year-old Festac Town in Amuwo- Odofin area of the state. New Telegraph gathered that the resolve by the two parties to jointly tackle inordinate property development and facility deficit in the housing estate was the outcome of a meeting between Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Senator Gbenga Ashafa. At the meeting which signaled an end to the lingering disagreement between the state and the Federal Government over the matter, FHA team presented four partnership requests to the state government which included knowledge sharing and technology transfer, cooperation on infrastructure delivery and quick resolution of development crisis in Festac Town.

Presenting the 4-point partnership, Ashafa, a former Senator representing Lagos East, said FHA was ready to resolve all lingering crises delaying remodelling and regeneration of Festac Town, expressing confidence that the midway approach adopted by the agency would yield positive outcome for the both governments and the residents of the estate. He said: “All the four issues we presented were taken in by the governor positively. With some of the relevant cabinet members in attendance at the meeting, we will be engaging in further discussions on how to go about our plan for urban regeneration in Lagos.”

Responding, Sanwo-Olu said the state government took land administration and property development as critical, stressing that his administration’s urban renewal project was being implemented with the objective to open up remote communities for healthy living and investment drive. Hesaid:“FestacTownasit is today is not what it looked like from 1970s to 1990s, given the degeneration of infrastructure and the unpleasant development observed in the community.

