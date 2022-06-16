FG laments increased child labour in Ogun

The Federal Government yesterday expressed worry over the increasing rate of child labour in Ogun State. According to the Federal Government, children are still being found in the state working in quarries, restaurants and various homes as domestic servants. The Controller, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Ogun State, Mr Itemiagbo Asokoghene, said this in Abeokuta at a press conference organised to mark the 2022 World Day Against Child Labour. Asokoghene noted that Ogun, being a border state, had continued to play host to children from neighbouring West-African countries who are engaged in various child labour situations.

“In Ogun State, children are still found working in quarries, restaurants and domestic servanthood. Being a border state, there are children from neighbouring West African countries found in various child labour situations within the state,” he said. He therefore called for increased collaboration among stakeholders in the state at eliminating child labour. Asokogheme also stressed the need for targeted and co-ordinated action to create awareness of existing legal frameworks and ensure their effective implementation through enforcement of laws.

