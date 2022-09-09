FG laments scarcity of teachers in N’East region

…laments scarcity of teachers in N’East

The Federal Government has lamented the scarcity of teachers in the North East region because they remained the primary target of the Boko Haram terrorists. This was disclosed yesterday by the Managing Director of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), Muhammed Goni Alkali, at a ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa. Alkali equally said that the government would be spending the sum of N31.05 trillion on the implementation of the newly launched North-east Stabilization Development Master Plan 2020-2023.

Talking about the NEDC mandate in the region, Alkali explained that the Commission prioritized the training of teachers in the region because their ranks have been substantially depleted. Commenting on the master plan launched recently, Alkali said the 10- year master plan would address humanitarian challenges facing the crisis- ridden region comprising the six states of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe. According to him, the Commission hoped to raise 20 percent of the estimated fund through budgetary allocations while the balance would be sourced from the private sectors, development partners and donor agencies.

Meanwhile, intervening on a question during the briefing, the Executive Director, Humanitarian Affairs at the NEDC, Musa Yashi, revealed that many IDPs were not willing to return to their original communities, citing the level of their integration into their host communities.

