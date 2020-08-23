FG lauds Emmanuel on security, to build oil/logistics facility in A’Ibom

The Federal Government has again commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.

It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistic facility in the state.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva stated this at a Gala Night organised by the Akwa Ibom State Government in honour of a delegation of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that were in the state over the weekend for a major oil and gas sector retreat.

Maintaining that their visit was a response to the governor’s efforts in maintaining peace and security, Chief Sylva noted that “we want to send a message to the rest of the states, that there is something to be gained in maintaining peace.

“Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration.

“I have the full support of the NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested to partner with you to build a base here. It will be the first here.

“As we go back, work will start in ernest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.”

Chief Sylva also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.

Earlier, Governor Emmanuel had expresed appreciation for the planned NNPC oil and gas logistic center for the state, proposing that the groundbreaking be done in September to mark the state’s 33rd anniversary.

He commended the delegation for the stress in going all the way to assess the site at Ibaka.

He also disclosed that President Buhari approved a 50,000 hectare oil and gas free trade zone in Akwa Ibom and urged the minister to partner with the state for the 540 megawatts Qua Iboe Power Plant project.