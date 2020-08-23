FG lauds Emmanuel on security, to build oil/logistics facility in A’Ibom

The Federal Government has again commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.
It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistic facility in the state.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and ex-Bayelsa State Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva stated this at a Gala Night organised by the Akwa Ibom State Government in honour of a delegation of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that were in the state over the weekend for a major oil and gas sector retreat.
Maintaining that their visit was a response to the governor’s efforts in maintaining peace and security, Chief Sylva noted that “we want to send a message to the rest of the states, that there is something to be gained in maintaining peace.
“Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration.
“As we go back, work will start in ernest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area.”
He urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.