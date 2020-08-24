FG lauds Emmanuel on security

…to build logistics facility in A’Ibom

The Federal Government has again commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his efforts at maintaining peace and security in Akwa Ibom State.

It has also approved the immediate establishment of an oil and gas logistic facility in the state. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and a former Bayelsa State governor, Chief Timipre Sylva, stated this at a gala night organised by the Akwa Ibom State government in honour of a delegation of stakeholders in the oil and gas industry that were in the state at the weekend for a major oil and gas sector retreat.

Maintaining that their visit was a response to the governor’s efforts in maintaining peace and security, Sylva said: “We want to send a message to the rest of the states, that there is something to be gained in maintaining peace.

“Few concerns were raised on the choice of Akwa Ibom for our retreat, but politics was not part of the consideration. “I have the full support of NNPC to announce to you that we are very interested in partnering with you to build a base here. It will be the first here.

“As we go back, work will start in earnest. Mr President has already helped by signing a free trade zone status for that area. “We are happy that we came here. We had very fruitful deliberations and we were very satisfied.

“We went all the way to Ibaka, a very interesting and painstaking journey. Some people in my team were excited because it was a rare experience using the boats.”

Sylva also announced approval for a partnership deal for the establishment of a petroleum depot by Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation.

He urged the governor to set up a team to work with the NNPC in drawing up modalities for the collaboration.

