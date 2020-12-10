Business

FG lauds LCFE’s readiness for full operation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Federal Government has expressed confidence in the ability of the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) as it is set to commence full operations. The exchange, which was granted approval in-principle for trading by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year, is said to have the capacity to commence trading with more than its initial four asset classes namely: mineral resources, oil and gas, agriculture and currencies.

Addressing the Board and Management of LCFE at the maiden visit to the exchange yesterday, the Chairman, House Committee on Capital Market, Honourable Babangida Ibrahim, expressed satisfaction at the level of preparedness of the Exchange to commence full operation. Ibrahim, who led a high-powered team of House of Representatives’ Capital Market Committee explained that the Federal Government shall continue to support the growth and development of commodity exchanges in Nigeria and assured the LCFE’s management of continuous collaboration. According to him, a commodity exchange is a strong platform for economic growth and development in the wake of the government’s efforts to seek alternative means to grow the economy.

“As lawmakers, we decided to visit the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) to familiarise with its workings in a bid to providing legislative support where necessary. The capital market broadens access to economic prosperity by enabling the emergence of financially responsible citizens, accelerated wealth creation, and distribution in any environment.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

… Crew offered 12-months unpaid leave

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Large portions of Emirates’ A380 pilots are now on unpaid leave for a period of 12 months, according to an online media outlet, Aviation Business.   The airline on Wednesday confirmed that a selection of its pilots had been offered leave with sources familiar with the matter telling Aviation Business that most of those impacted […]
Business

Nigeria spends N889bn to acquire security, crew boats

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

NEGLIGENCE Over 20,000 ships working in Nigerian oil and gas rely on Ghana and Equatorial Guinea for dry docking     O ver N889 billion ($2.22 billion) has been spent on crew boats, security vessels, diving support vessels and fast supply intervention vessels in Nigeria.     The amount is the 73 per cent of […]
Business

Whistle blowing: Tightening lose ends for maximum result

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Four years on, whistle blowing policy, one of the potent anticorruption tools of the current administration, led to the recovery of over N700 billion amid its inherent gaps. Abdulwahab Isa reports The commitment of the current administration to downgrade, and halt corruption in public service has been demonstrated through cogent policies. At onset of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: