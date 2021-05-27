FG lauds NACCIMA’s role as private sector mouthpiece

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has commended the strategic partnership between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as it marked her 60th anniversary yesterday. Mustapha, who was the special guest of honour at the event, also bagged an award for excellence and outstanding contribution to governance and nation building, commended NACCIMA for the vital role it was playing as the leader of the organised private sector in Nigeria.

He highlighted the association’s many achievements, particularly in building sustainable trade infrastructure within and across Africa for the benefit of Nigerian business communities. In his address, the SGF stated that: “The federal government is committed to carrying on its subsisting partnership with NACCIMA towards the attainment of its key objectives of empowering an economically productive and innovative population as a major asset for the country’s productive base.”

In her remarks, NACCIMA National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, said the association had contributed to building trade infrastructure, provided opportunities to several corporate brands for growth, empowered medium and small scale enterprises and positivelyinfluencedpublicpolicy in the interest of the private sector in Nigeria and Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...