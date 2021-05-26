FG lauds NACCIMA’s strategic role as Organised Private Sector leader

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha has commended the strategic partnership between the federal government and the Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce, Industry, Mines And Agriculture (NACCIMA) as she marked her 60th anniversary yesterday.

Mustapha, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the event held at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, also bagged award for excellence and outstanding contributions to governance and nation building, commended NACCIMA for the vital role it is playing as the leader of the Organised Private Sector in Nigeria.

He highlighted the Association’s many achievements, particularly in building sustainable trade infrastructure within and across Africa for the benefit of Nigerian business communities.

In his address, the SGF stated that :”The federal government is committed to carrying

On its subsisting partnership with NACCIMA towards the attainment of its key objectives of empowering an economically productive and innovative population as a major asset for the country’s productive base.”

In her remarks, the National President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu said that the Association has contributed to building trade infrastructure, provided opportunities to several corporate brands for growth, empowered medium and small scale enterprises and positively influenced public policy in the interest of the private sector in Nigeria and Africa.

The awardees like the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Alhaja Amina Mohammed and Austen Bolanle Peters who were not physically present sent videos that were played to the audience.

The Association used the opportunity to introduce the incoming National President, Mr John Udeagbala who is still serving as the 1st National President while Otunba Kelvin Dele Oye is the 2nd National President but would now move further as the first in the next administration.

The Chairman Planning Committee, Mr Nabil Saleh, on his part congratulated all the awardees and added that the theme of the event reflects the yearnings and needs of our great nation Nigeria, inspired by an altruistic and exceptional motivation to pursue national development.

Other awardees were the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Taken, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr Segun Awolowo, Engineer Ahmadu Rufai Mohammed, Raymond Dokpesi, Otunba Richard Adebayo, the minister of Trade and Investment, Aliko Dangote, Dr Cletus Ibeto, Gbenga Oyebode, Professor Wole Soyinka among others.

