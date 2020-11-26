FG lauds Oyetola for investing hugely in health sector

The Federal Government yesterday commended the administration of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, for its huge investment in the health sector and for making the health of the citizens its topmost priority as manifested in the huge success the state has recorded in revamping and repositioning the sector in the last two years.

This was even as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) presented the Award of Certificate to Ifedayo Local Government Area as Open Defecation Free (ODF) Local Government as validated by the National Task Group on Sanitation (NTGS) on October 30, 2019. Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, gave the commendation at the award of Open Defecation Free (ODF) Certificate to Ifedayo Local Government by UNICEF in collaboration with the Office of the Wife of the Governor, Osun State, at the Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo.

It would be recalled that Ifedayo was one of the three local government areas supported by EU/UNICEF on the Water Supply and Sanitation Sector Reform Programme. The programme, which ended in May last year, had greatly impacted on all the benefitting local government areas, attracting to them many deliverables, which included provision of water and sanitation facilities to communities, schools, markets, motor parks and health centres.

Speaking at the event, Adamu, Minister of Water Resources, said the present administration in Osun had distinguished itself as one of the few states with clear vision and actualisable policies designed to reinvigorate and revive the debilitating health sector in their respective states

Like this: Like Loading...