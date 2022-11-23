FG launches $227m Sukuk to fund key road projects

The Federal Government has commenced the sale of a N100 billion ($226.6 million) domestic Sukuk to fund the construction and rehabilitation of key road projects, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said in a tweet. The 10-year Islamic bond, structured as a lease (forward Ijarah), will yield a 15.64 per cent rental rate per annum. The bond subscription is backed by the government, with the offer lapsing by November 29, the DMO said in a statement. In an earlier tweet, DMO Director-General, Patience Oniha, said that the country had been dependent on borrowing for a very long time because the revenue base is low. “It is now threatening debt sustainability,” she stated, calling for urgent actions to moderate the level of new borrowing and strengthen the revenue base.
Minister wants budgetary allocation to agriculture, food security prioritised
Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians, especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give top priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country.
CBN maintains course as economy defies forecasts
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) seems set to continue with its intervention policies following the economy's surprise quick exit from recession and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s upgrade of its growth forecasts, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM
Seplat transfers OMLs 4, 38, 41 assets to subsidiary
A n indigenous oil giant, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, has tranfered all its assets in oil mining leases (OMLs) 4, 38 and 41 to its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Seplat West Limited, in a new move to transform into a full-fledged holding company.
