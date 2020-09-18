FG launches database for assets tracing, recovery, mgt

The Federal Government has launched the Central Database under the Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management Regulations (ARTM), 2019 and the Central Criminal Justice Information System (CCJIS) under the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2017–2011 to assist in the fight against corruption. Unveiling the policy in Abuja, yesterday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the Database will ensure uniformity of process, access and information feeding to deepen transparency and accountability in the management of recovered assets.

To ensure compliance, the AGF said his office is developing a legislation for the full implementation and operation of the CCJIS. “We will work together to establish and re-enact transparency and accountability in governance and management of our resources which we have committed to do by way of strengthening international cooperation of our membership of Open Government Partnership,” he said. In his speech, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the Chairman, House Committee on Justice, Ugonna Ozurigbo, said the regulation on asset tracing, recovery and proper management of proceeds of crime was signed on 24th October, 2019 and took effect from 1st November, 2019. It replaces the proceeds of Crime Regulation 2012.

He said the AGF’s office, under the new regulation, is required to coordinate inter-agency investigations into recovery matters within and outside Nigeria from all law enforcement agencies whose law empowers them to undertake recoveries and maintain a depository for all forfeiture orders issued by the Nigerian courts and courts outside the country. Asset Tracing, Recovery and Management, according to the Speaker, is a core value of good governance and its effective management will serve as a deterrent to would be fraudulent minded individuals who may find themselves in public offices. He added that state resources must not be allowed to be stolen, but if that happened by fraudulent individuals, efforts must be taken to trace the proceeds, recover same and manage for the interest of the generality of the people. “When the proceeds of crime is traced and recovered but again re-looted by government officials, I dare to say such act amounts to crime of tertiary capacity and must be avoided.

“Assets not accounted for are assets lost; loss of assets undervalues the economic potential of a country and will negatively impact on the net worth of a country. Accordingly, Asset Tracing Recovery and Management is a panacea to rekindling of the value system of a nation”, the Speaker noted. Earlier in his speech, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Dayo Apata (SAN), said the actualization and development of the Central Database for recovered Assets and the Central Criminal Information System are practical expression of the present administration’s willingness to have a one-stop information centre where timely and verifiable information is sourced and provided to all stakeholders. Apata listed the objectives of the Centralized Database for recovered assets to include, centralized asset depository for easy coordination for all stakeholders with regards to asset management, provide timely access on all recovered asset within and outside the country and assist in the collection and collation of data for statistical analysis on assets recovered by Nigeria. Other objectives, according to the Solicitor General, include adequate record keeping to conform the status of assets whether interim, seized or final forfeiture, strengthening the efficiency of the anticorruption agencies and law enforcement agencies, preventing the re-looting of recovered assets, assisting citizens, civil society organizations and journalists as well as the general public in monitoring recovered assets and disposal of the assets, serving as reference point and source of information on recovered assets and assisting of researchers with materials and other information regarding recovered assets.

