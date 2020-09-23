FG launches manhunt for lottery debtors

Abuja

Federal Government has inaugurated a special ministerial task force to recover all pending money owed by operators of lottery.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed in Abuja yesterday. He said lottery operators across the country had rejected all government’s entreaties to them, to scale up payment of their statutory revenue.

Akume noted that the 12- man task force, comprising top civil servants, the police and special detectives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), would move round the country to clamp down on all lottery debtors to recover all outstanding money from 2015 to 2020.

He said: “I am inaugurating a special Ministerial Committee to be chaired by the Permanent Secretary on the Recovery of Unpaid Revenue from lottery operators and permit holders in Nigeria from 2015.

“The terms of reference are expressly stated in the appointment letters forwarded to designated task force members and it is expected that the task force shall complete its work within the next two months.

“Since my assumption at the ministry, I have had ample opportunity to consult with industry stakeholders. I have been less than satisfied with my findings. “It is clear that historic revenue collections from lottery and gaming transactions have underperformed resulting in significant losses to government.

Despite my earlier appeal for increased efforts by operators to pay what they owe, statutory returns continue to be poor or non-existent. “Given our current economic climate, definitive measures must be taken. In this regard, I hereby inaugurate this Ministerial Task Force and charge them to determine what funds are owed to government from 2015 to 2020 and facilitate the immediate recovery of such funds to government coffers.”

Also, the Director-General (DG), National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila, said the amount being owed by the lottery debtors had not been ascertained, but, according to him, runs into billions of naira.

Gbajabiamila stated that with the Central Lottery Monitoring System which the Federal Government would begin to implement from the first quarter of 2021, the nation could rake in between N8 billion and N20 billion within the next two years.

He said: “I can’t give you an exact amount now, but I can tell you that the lottery industry is worth billions of naira if it is well handled.

There are leakages that we have identified. We are in the process of implementing a central system-based lottery monitoring platform and the whole federation will be connected.

“Projections for me con-sidering what we are doing now, by the time we start the central monitoring system around the first quarter of next year, I can say that we will make about N8 billion before the end of the same year and in the following year, we can make like N20 billion.”

Like this: Like Loading...