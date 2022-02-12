News

FG launches media strategy to improve, promote healthy choices

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched a Media Engagement Strategy for Health Promotion in Nigeria. The document is to ensure the promotion of interventions aimed at improving health literacy and promotion of healthy choices in the country. Lamenting the poor utilization of media platforms to share health related information in the country, the Director Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, noted that the resultant effect was a worrisome rate of poor health seeking behaviors due to misinformation, misconception, rumors and myths. Ana was represented by the Director, Health Promotion Division of the ministry, Mrs. Bako Aiyegbusi at a media sensitisation meeting in Abuja. She explained that the engagement strategy would set out mechanism, arrangements and effective pathways to guide collaboration between the Health Promotion Division, the Federal Ministry of Health and the media.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ebonyi PDP raises the alarm over plot to torch secretariat

Posted on Author UCHENNA INYA Abakaliki

Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a faction of the party to burn down the party’s Secretariat along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway.   The Committee alleged that the faction had mobilized thugs on Sunday night to burn down the Secretariat before they were […]
News

Yemi Osinbajo celebrates better half, Dolapo on birthday anniversary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect.   Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s […]
News

Labour gives Kwara 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage or face an industrial action.   Theunionsmadethisknown in a statement signed by their respective leaders; Issa Ore, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state; Ezekiel Adegoke, acting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica