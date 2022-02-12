FG launches media strategy to improve, promote healthy choices

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched a Media Engagement Strategy for Health Promotion in Nigeria. The document is to ensure the promotion of interventions aimed at improving health literacy and promotion of healthy choices in the country. Lamenting the poor utilization of media platforms to share health related information in the country, the Director Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, noted that the resultant effect was a worrisome rate of poor health seeking behaviors due to misinformation, misconception, rumors and myths. Ana was represented by the Director, Health Promotion Division of the ministry, Mrs. Bako Aiyegbusi at a media sensitisation meeting in Abuja. She explained that the engagement strategy would set out mechanism, arrangements and effective pathways to guide collaboration between the Health Promotion Division, the Federal Ministry of Health and the media.
Related Articles
Ebonyi PDP raises the alarm over plot to torch secretariat
Caretaker Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by a faction of the party to burn down the party’s Secretariat along Abakaliki-Enugu Expressway. The Committee alleged that the faction had mobilized thugs on Sunday night to burn down the Secretariat before they were […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yemi Osinbajo celebrates better half, Dolapo on birthday anniversary
The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect. Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Labour gives Kwara 14-day ultimatum over minimum wage
Labour unions in Kwara State yesterday gave the state government a 14- day ultimatum effective from Monday, September 28, 2020 to implement the N30,000 new minimum wage or face an industrial action. Theunionsmadethisknown in a statement signed by their respective leaders; Issa Ore, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman in the state; Ezekiel Adegoke, acting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)