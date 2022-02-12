FG launches media strategy to improve, promote healthy choices

The Federal Ministry of Health has launched a Media Engagement Strategy for Health Promotion in Nigeria. The document is to ensure the promotion of interventions aimed at improving health literacy and promotion of healthy choices in the country. Lamenting the poor utilization of media platforms to share health related information in the country, the Director Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Salma Ibrahim Anas, noted that the resultant effect was a worrisome rate of poor health seeking behaviors due to misinformation, misconception, rumors and myths. Ana was represented by the Director, Health Promotion Division of the ministry, Mrs. Bako Aiyegbusi at a media sensitisation meeting in Abuja. She explained that the engagement strategy would set out mechanism, arrangements and effective pathways to guide collaboration between the Health Promotion Division, the Federal Ministry of Health and the media.

