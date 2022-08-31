News

FG launches ministers’ performance tracker, website for citizens’ participation

The Federal Government has launched the Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) and the website to monitor ministers’ performance in delivery of set targets in priority areas as well as website to get feedback from citizens on the impact of governance.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at the launch in the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa, said the website was developed by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in his office. According to him, the CDCU was setup to track, review and periodically report to the President on performance of ministries in the delivery of the Ministerial Mandates signed by ministers and Permanent Secretaries with the President in 2019 towards the achievement of the nine Priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria including: Stabilise the Macro economy; Achieve Agriculture and Food Security; Ensure Energy Sufficiency in Power and Petroleum Products; Improve Transportation and other Infrastructure; Drive Industrialisation focusing on SMEs; Improve Health, Education and Productivity of Nigerians; Enhance Social Inclusion and reduce poverty; Fight Corruption and improve Governance; and Provide Security for all citizens.

He maintained that the CDCU had in the last two years successfully driven the government’s delivery initiatives to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalisation of its Performance Management System. He said: “The objective of developing the Citizens App and the website is to make it possible for citizens to, among others: report accurately and provide feedback on the implementation of Government Programmes & Projects; participate in the coordination of Federal Government interventions in their localities and in the implementation of government projects; highlight critical issues regarding government programmes and projects that hinder the delivery of key services to citizens; advocate and sensitise other citizens and stakeholders on their civic responsibilities by encouraging the use of the citizens feedback platform to hold government accountable; and become partners in progress with government in the delivery of quality services to all citizens.”

Mustapha added that the PDT was to promote transparency and expand access to reporting on Presidential Priority Policies, Programmes and Projects by incorporating citizens as the third layer of reporting to offer vital information that will facilitate effective service delivery.

 

