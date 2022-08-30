News

FG launches ministers’ performance tracker, website for citizens’ participation

The Federal Government has launched the Presidential Delivery Tracker (PDT) and the website to monitor ministers’ performance in delivery of set targets in priority areas and a website to get feedback from the citizens on the impacts of governance.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, in his comments at the launch at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa said the website was developed by the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) in his office on Tuesday.

According to him, the CDCU was setup to track, review and periodically report to the President on performance of ministries in the delivery of the Ministerial Mandates signed by ministers and Permanent Secretaries with the President in 2019 towards the achievement of the nine Priorities of the Federal Government of Nigeria including:

Stabilise the Macro economy;

Achieve Agriculture and Food Security;

Ensure Energy Sufficiency in Power and Petroleum Products;

Improve Transportation and other Infrastructure;

Drive Industrialisation focusing on SMEs;

Improve Health, Education and Productivity of Nigerians;

Enhance Social Inclusion and reduce poverty;

Fight Corruption and improve Governance; and

Provide Security for all citizens.

He maintained that the CDCU had in8 the last two years successfully driven the government’s delivery initiatives to incorporate a systematic feedback mechanism from the citizens into the design and operationalisation of its Performance Management System.

 

