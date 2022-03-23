FG launches national policy on IDPs

The National Policy on Internally Displaced Persons IDP was launched on Wednesday by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Umar Farouq.

The policy document, approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in September 2021 was launched in Abuja during the Ministry’s Humanitarian Open House, themed: “Coordinating for Durable Humanitarian Solutions: The journey so far.’’

The minister stated that new realities and emerging trends in the humanitarian space in Nigeria were taken into cognizance before developing and adopting the policy.

“This policy aims to provide a framework for national responsibility towards prevention and protection of citizens and, in some cases, non-citizens, from incidences of arbitrary and other forms of internal displacement, meets their assistance and protection needs during displacement, and ensures their rehabilitation, return, reintegration and relocation after displacement. The policy spells out principles guiding humanitarian assistance and implementation of durable solutions in situations of internal displacement in Nigeria, and has adopted the human rights-based approach and its principles,” she said.

The minister also assured that plans were ongoing to domesticate the African Union Kampala Convention.

“I wish to formally announce that we have commenced the standalone process of domesticating the African Union Kampala Convention. The relevant stakeholders are hereby charged to come up with the draft bill for onward presentation to the FEC for approval and subsequent transmission to the National Assembly for necessary legislative action,” she added.

To ensure efficient and effective implementation of the policy, The minister inaugurated the National Coordination Working Committee and charged the group and other relevant stakeholders to immediately commence elaboration of implementation plan with clear roles and responsibilities of all actors including monitoring and evaluation strategy, which will ensure compliance with policy framework and scope, and determine the extent of achievement of policy goals and objectives.

Earlier, the minister said that the launch of the Humanitarian Open House was aimed at showcasing programmes, activities and interventions of the ministry in the last two and half years.

Farouq later presented the Ministry’s Information Brochure and the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) Information brochure to the public.

