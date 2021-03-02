News Top Stories

FG launches strategy for smooth COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

In a bid to ensure a smooth rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government has launched an electronic strategy, T.E.A.C.H. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at the launch, yesterday, noted that T.E.A.C.H and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) utilise all the benefits of traditional, electronic, assisted and concomitant house-to-house registration to optimize the use of innovative technology.

 

He further explained that the EMID was a homegrown strategy critical to addressing challenges with integrity and quality data as well as primary healthcare data.

 

He said: “T.E.A.C.H is an acronym for a five-point strategy developed by the vaccination implementing arm of the Federal Ministry of Health; “T: Traditional method of vaccinating target populations using desk review of available data sources, identifying the vaccination sites and rolling out; E: Electronic self-registration for health workers and the public; a link which provides an online form will be provided; A: Assisted electronic registration; C: Concomitant e-registration during walk in to fixed sites/health facilities; H: House-to-House registration using volunteers for  additional push to rapidly increase the e-registration.

 

“Our goal is to introduce COVID-19 vaccine in a phased and equitable manner, based on advice of the WHO and the experience we observe other countries to have made, and ultimately vaccinating all eligible Nigerians within the next two years, to ensure herd immunity.”

 

While noting that with all the strategies already in place, Nigeria was inching closer to gaining control of the pandemic, Ehanire said the ministry has placed emphasis on the various pillars of overall response strategy in the country.

 

“From community engagement and risk communication, to improving COVID-19 case management, to maintaining routine and essential medical services, to providing more timely physical, and eventually financial access to healthcare service, during personal health emergency, so that we do not suffer decline in other areas  of healthcare, and now to access of all eligible Nigerians to vaccine administration.”

 

Country representative, World Health Organisation (WHO), Walter Mulombo, congratulated Nigeria for leading an exemplary response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the launch of the strategy

