FG launches VASA report to improved healthcare

The Federal Government has launched the 2019 Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study, witha view to improving infant, children and maternal health through accurate, credible, verifiable and acceptable demographic and health data. The VASA study was undertaken by the National Pop- ulation Commission (NPopC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health, and development partners led by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at the official lunch and national dissemination of the report yesterday in Abuja, said it would also aid national planning by providing up-todate health and social indicators on under-five deaths in Nigeria, and the distribution along geopolitical zones and individual states. He said: “The 2019 VASA report is a vital tool in the critical initiative to improve the health of infants and children and also maternal health.”
Sanwo-Olu to perm secs: Be proactive in policy formulation
The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday charged the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers of agencies in the state’s Public Service to be proactive and see their positions as trust and responsibilities that come with high expectations. Speaking through the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, Sanwo-Olu said he was […]
Why I can’t pay gratuities now, by Nasarawa gov
Nasarawa State Governor, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, yesterday gave reasons why his administration would not be able to pay the gratuities of retired civil servants in the state anytime soon. He said the state government would not be able to pay gratuities until a garnishing order placed on accounts of the state was removed. […]
Flight resumption: NCAA expresses satisfaction over VAIA’s readiness
The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has expressed satisfaction with the standard of facilities put in place and preparedness of the management of the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, capital, towards resumption of flights operation in the country. This commendation was given yesterday by 18 Inspectors from NCAA led by Mr. Adebayo […]
