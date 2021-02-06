FG, lawmaker empower poultry farmers in Abia

No fewer than 100 small holder poultry farmers in Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency of Abia State have benefited from the collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD) and the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Sam Onuigbo, in empowering them to boost production and income.

The collaboration yielded the distribution of about 100 Galvanized Battery Cages, 2100 Point of Lay (POL) Birds and four bags of feeds to each of the farmers in the federal constituency.

In a ceremony for the empowerment in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, called on the beneficiaries to utilize the knowledge and resources provided effectively to become employers of labour.

The Minister, represented by the Regional Director, Mr. Felix Kehis pointed out that the Federal Government support to the small, medium and large scale poultry farmers was also part of its strategy to boost egg and meat production as well as to create more jobs for Nigerians.

In his remarks, the member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency, Sam Onuigbo, said the event was all about creating alternative means of livelihood for Nigerians.