FG: Lekki Deep Sea Port to contribute $360bn to GDP in 45 years

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that the Lekki Deep Sea Port currently being constructed by Chinese contractors would contribute $360 billion to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 45 years. The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Lagos, after inspection of the Lekki Deep Sea Port project. A breakdown of the figure shows that the sea port project would be contributing $8 billion to the country’s GDP annually. The Contractors of the Lekki sea port are the China Development Bank, Louis Berger International, China Harbour Engineering LFTZ Enterprise and China Communications Construction. Amaechi also disclosed that these project would be completed in June while commercial operations would commence in September this year. He, however, stated that the $360 billion being estimated as revenue contribution from the sea port to the GDP was not sufficient, stressing that more revenues would be  required for other projects He said: “$360 billion to be collected over 45 years sounds much but we actually need more of that money to accomplish what we want to achieve.” On the level of work done by the Chinese firm handling the project, Amaechi expressed satisfaction, saying the contractor actually improved tremendously after the last inspection in January. He added: “As a layman, I cannot say the percentage but I can say I am impressed compared with the last time we came here. There is huge improvement. But I’m being told by the management by June we will be expecting the cranes; by September like we agreed, they should commence commercial activities.”

 

