FG lifts ban on Emirates Airlines

…as UAE to begin visa issuance to Nigerians

Based on the undertaking by the authorities of the United Arabs Emirates (UAE) the Nigerian government has agreed to lift the ban placed on Emirates Airlines from operating into and out of the country.

According to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will commence visa issuance to Nigerians based on some conditions.

“UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria. Commencement of the visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation,” Sirika tweeted.

The Minister appreciates the understanding of everyone who has been negatively affected by the recent policy decisions which forbade some airlines from operating into the country when Nigeria reopened its air space to international flights.

The decisions, he said, were taken to protect the interests of the nation and its citizens who deserve to be treated with respect and dignity, same Nigeria treats other nationals.

It will be recalled that Emirates Airlines was initially given approval to operate into the country, an approval which was withdrawn following the inability of Nigerians to obtain/use valid tourist visas to enter the UAE.

Sirika had made the suspension of Emirates known via his Twitter handle and said the decision was taken after a meeting between members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and European Union Ambassadors. The ban would took effect from September 21, 2020.

“The PTF sub-committee met today with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airline’s situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st September 2020,” he tweeted.

The EU Ambassadors decided to meet with the Federal Government over European carriers, which Nigeria barred from operating into the country in accordance to its policy on COVID-19 protocols and diplomatic principles.

Government before the reopening of international flight on September 5, 2020 made it clear that it would reciprocate the gesture of countries that barred Nigerians from their shores and has maintained the policy so far.

Emirates said the reason why the Federal Government took that decision was because the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had not yet started issuing visas to Nigerians, but that would be resolved before the Monday date when the ban would take effect.

