FG linking Igboho with terrorism is unreasonable – Afenifere

Thee Pan – Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has condemnedthefederalgovernment over it claim that the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, is one of the sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria. While reacting to the statement of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, that Igboho had been financing terrorism in the country, the Secretary General of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni, stated that Malami is hell bent on nailing the Yoruba nation agitator at all cost.

At a press conference in Abuja yesterday, the AGF had disclosed that a company where Igboho is a director had transferred some monies to some persons who are currently serving life imprisonment in UAE on charges of being financiers of Boko Haram. According to Ebiseni, the federal government happened to be the one that committed act of terrorism against Igboho and should pay the damages already awarded in favour of the Yoruba nation agitator. He said: ‘‘The federal government with its Attorney General, will not stop amusing themselves with illogical reasoning on the nationality question. It is expected that the AG would be guided by the standard of a reasonable man, which is a central test in legal inquiry, before addressing the public.

“This time around, the team set up by him, at a time he is hell bent on nailing Igboho, has satisfied his emotional expectations, but in a most unreasonable and tenuous manner, by suggesting that Sunday Igboho, a Yoruba nation campaigner, would be on the same sponsorship with Boko Haram. “Only someone with pathological hatred for Igboho and insult to the Yoruba nation will find a common bed for Yoruba nation agitation and Boko Haram, which is known to act in tandem with the Fulani herdsmen, which terrorist acts were responsible for Igboho’s campaigns.

