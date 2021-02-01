FG lists states, LGs with highest COVID-19 cases

The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 22 local government areas within 13 states that are high-burdened with COVID-19.

National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force, Mukhtar Muhammad, spoke on Monday in Abuja at a briefing.

He said affected state capitals contributed over 95 percent of new cases recorded in the last six weeks.

The areas are Nkanu West (Enugu); Abuja Municipal (FCT); Gwagwalada FCT; Gombe (Gombe); Chikun (Kaduna); Kaduna North; Kaduna South; Nassarawa (Kano); Katsina (Katsina); Ilorin South (Kwara) and Ilorin West (Kwara).

Others are Eti-Osa (Lagos); Ikeja (Lagos); Kosofe (Lagos); Lagos Mainland (Lagos); Keffi (Nasarawa); (Lafia) Nasarawa; Ibadan North (Oyo); Jos North (Plateau); Jos South (Plateau); Port-Harcourt (Rivers) and Wamako (Sokoto).

Muhammad said PTF was supporting states through their task forces toward the implementation of the regulation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The law restricts gatherings, mandates wearing of face masks in public and gives prosecution powers to law enforcement agencies.

