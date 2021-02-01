News

FG lists states, LGs with highest COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Federal Government on Monday released a list of 22 local government areas within 13 states that are high-burdened with COVID-19.
National Incident Manager of the Presidential Task Force, Mukhtar Muhammad, spoke on Monday in Abuja at a briefing.
He said affected state capitals contributed over 95 percent of new cases recorded in the last six weeks.
The areas are Nkanu West (Enugu); Abuja Municipal (FCT); Gwagwalada FCT; Gombe (Gombe); Chikun (Kaduna); Kaduna North; Kaduna South; Nassarawa (Kano); Katsina (Katsina); Ilorin South (Kwara) and Ilorin West (Kwara).
Others are Eti-Osa (Lagos); Ikeja (Lagos); Kosofe (Lagos); Lagos Mainland (Lagos); Keffi (Nasarawa); (Lafia) Nasarawa; Ibadan North (Oyo); Jos North (Plateau); Jos South (Plateau); Port-Harcourt (Rivers) and Wamako (Sokoto).
Muhammad said PTF was supporting states through their task forces toward the implementation of the regulation signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The law restricts gatherings, mandates wearing of face masks in public and gives prosecution powers to law enforcement agencies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Domkat Bali fought for peace, unity of Nigeria, says Rev. Pam

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christians Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), and Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Northern States Rev. Dr. Yakubu Pam has described Late Gen Domkat Bali as hero who fought for the Peace, unity, sovereignty, growth and development of Nigeria while alive.   The NCPC boss said Bali has left an irreplaceable vacuum having […]
News

COVID-19: Moderna applies for authorisation of vaccine in U.S., EU

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

United States firm, Moderna, said it would submit its Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for emergency authorisation use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and conditional approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday.   The company said in a statement that it planned to submit the necessary applications for approval of the use of its […]
News

Glo International Calling Bundles now available on E-Top Up, Direct Recharge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Glo customers can now subscriber to its popular International Direct Dialling (IDD) bundles for international calls via E-Top Up channels and Direct Recharge.   Globacom announced the additional subscription options in a press statement issued in Lagos over the weekend.   According to the company, Glo International calling Bundles allow subscribers to enjoy high quality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica