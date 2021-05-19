News

FG loses $90.4m annually to shoddy concession of MMIA, Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The House of Representatives, yesterday said Nigeria was losing over $90.5 million yearly on the domestic terminal 2 of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) due to shoddy agreement in its concessioning. Chairman of the House ad hoc Committee on Governing Lease on the sale of government owned assets, Daniel Asuquo, disclosed this at the investigative hearing held on Tuesday. He said the MMA2 Lagos and its ancillary facilities were developed under a BOT agreement but, “The Federal Government is losing over $90.5 million annually due to the shoddy agreements between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its concessionaire at both local and international wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Lagos. Asuquo also disclosed that a similar situation obtains in the maritime sector, where the Nigerian government has concessioned 26 ports in Nigeria to private companies.

He said: “The tenures of the NPA concession agreements range from 15 to 25 years and the estimated revenue to government from the concessions is estimated at over $6.54 billion over the period. However, J V companies have allegedly only realized an estimated sum of $3 billion since 2005 out of the total sum.”

He noted that these concessions and lease agreements were made to ensure infrastructure development and promote economic growth but this intention has been hampered by shady and unfavourable concession/ lease arrangements in spite of the existence of different applicable registrations such as Infrastructure Concession and Concessionary Commission. He informed that the committees terms of reference include among others to ascertain if due process was followed in the concession agreements as well as ensure that subsequen concession agreements that will be entered into by the Federal Government follow due process;

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

How Saraki used state funds to defray loan – Witness

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

An investigator with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olamide Sadik, Wednesday narrated before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos how a former Governor of Kwara State and the immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, used state funds to defray the loan he obtained from Guarantee Trust Bank Plc, […]
News

Obasanjo: Africa needs PhD holders with character for development, growth

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday stressed the need for more doctorate degree holders that are imbued with character for the progress, development and growth of African countries in all sectors of the economy. This was as he said that these four cardinal areas of needs, which were government services, industry/private sector, academia as well […]
News

Chile could greenlight AstraZeneca vaccine ‘within days of US/UK approval’

Posted on Author Reporter

  AstraZeneca has filed data with Chilean regulators for the emergency roll-out of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country and could get a green light “weeks or even days” after approval by European or American regulators, the government’s point person for vaccine procurement told Reuters. The UK-based company has been conducting late-stage trials of its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica