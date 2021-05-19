FG loses $90.4m annually to shoddy concession of MMIA, Reps

The House of Representatives, yesterday said Nigeria was losing over $90.5 million yearly on the domestic terminal 2 of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MM2) due to shoddy agreement in its concessioning. Chairman of the House ad hoc Committee on Governing Lease on the sale of government owned assets, Daniel Asuquo, disclosed this at the investigative hearing held on Tuesday. He said the MMA2 Lagos and its ancillary facilities were developed under a BOT agreement but, “The Federal Government is losing over $90.5 million annually due to the shoddy agreements between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and its concessionaire at both local and international wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Lagos. Asuquo also disclosed that a similar situation obtains in the maritime sector, where the Nigerian government has concessioned 26 ports in Nigeria to private companies.

He said: “The tenures of the NPA concession agreements range from 15 to 25 years and the estimated revenue to government from the concessions is estimated at over $6.54 billion over the period. However, J V companies have allegedly only realized an estimated sum of $3 billion since 2005 out of the total sum.”

He noted that these concessions and lease agreements were made to ensure infrastructure development and promote economic growth but this intention has been hampered by shady and unfavourable concession/ lease arrangements in spite of the existence of different applicable registrations such as Infrastructure Concession and Concessionary Commission. He informed that the committees terms of reference include among others to ascertain if due process was followed in the concession agreements as well as ensure that subsequen concession agreements that will be entered into by the Federal Government follow due process;

