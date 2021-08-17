FG loses bid to stop doctors’ strike

The Federal Government yesterday lost its bid to stop striking resident doctors from continuing with their strike as the National Industrial Court in Abuja adjourned the suit filed by the FG against them till September 15.

After the FG failed in its efforts to persuade the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) to call off the strike, the Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige approached the court for adjudication.

The court summoned the doctors to explain why the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against them. Present at the court were key members of the NARD and Ministry of Health.

However, officials of the Ministry of Labour and Employment were absent. The doctors began an indefinite strike on August 2 due to the failure of the government to meet most of their demands, including unpaid salaries and poor benefits. Speaking in at a press briefing after the case was adjourned, the NARD President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said: “We are not unaware of the suffering you all are going through due to government insincerity of purpose.

“It is 120 today since we headed your call to call off our industrial action following the government memorandum of action. “It is five years and 11 months since we signed the memorandum of terms of settlement (MOTOS) yet the government has reneged.

“The government took us to the National Industrial Court for adjudication and as a law-abiding association, we were in court as summoned. But the Ministry of Labour was absent, only the Ministry of Health was present representing the Federal Government.

The case was adjourned to 15th September 2021. “We once again appeal to Nigerians to bear with us because a hungry doctor is a dangerous doctor.

“We are hopeful the government shall do the needful as it pertains to the welfare of our members, thus curbing the ugly incidence of braindrain. Together we can. God bless the beautiful people of Nigeria.”

