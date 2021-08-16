News

FG loses bid to stop doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Court adjourns hearing till Sept 15

 

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

 

The Federal Government Monday lost the bid to the strike action embarked by residents doctors, just as the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking doctors till September 15.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige have dragged the striking doctors before the court over the abdication of their responsibilities.

The court, however, summoned the doctors to explain why the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against them.

The resident doctors began an indefinite strike on August 2, 2021, due to the failure of the government to meet most of their demands.

Some of them were the withdrawal of the circular by the Head of Service removing House Officers from the scheme of service and the transfer of its members from the GIFMIS platform to the IPPIS platform because of the hardship caused by the GIFMIS platform due to the delays in payment of their salaries ranging from three to seven months.

Present at the court were key members of the NARD and the Ministry of Health.

However, officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment were absent.

Speaking in a briefing after the case was adjourned, President of the NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said: “Good afternoon Nigerians, I want to deeply on the behalf of all resident doctors in Nigeria thank you wholeheartedly for the show of love and empathy towards our cause.

“We are not unaware of the sufferings you all are going through due to government insincerity of purpose.

“It is 120 days today since we headed your call to call off our industrial action following the government memorandum of action.

“It is five years and eleven months since we signed the memorandum of terms of settlement (MOTOS) yet the government has reneged.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

SON destroys N800m worth of substandard goods in 5 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has hinted that it destroyed substandard goods valued over N800 million in Nigeria in the last five months. The organisation’s Director General/Chief Executive, Mallam Farouk Salim, who disclosed this during the SON special day at the ongoing 32nd Enugu International Trade Fair, listed such sub-standard goods to include vehicle […]
News

EFCC: We’ve no comment on purported memo for Magu’s removal

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Friday, refused to comment on a memo purportedly from the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation (OAGF) recommending the removal of its Acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, from office. The Senate, which is constitutionally empowered to screen and confirm executive appointments, had twice, rejected Magu’s nomination […]
News Top Stories

FG to sanction DisCos selling meters

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has said that it will sanction any electricity distribution company (DisCo) or its representatives selling meters or asking Nigerians to pay money to get the item. The Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure, Mr. Ahmed Zakari, gave the warning yesterday at a stakeholders’ engagement on electricity tariff, organised by the FGN/NLC-TUC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica