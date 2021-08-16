FG loses bid to stop doctors’ strike

*Court adjourns hearing till Sept 15

Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government Monday lost the bid to the strike action embarked by residents doctors, just as the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja adjourned the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking doctors till September 15.

The Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Chris Ngige have dragged the striking doctors before the court over the abdication of their responsibilities.

The court, however, summoned the doctors to explain why the “no work, no pay” rule should not be applied against them.

The resident doctors began an indefinite strike on August 2, 2021, due to the failure of the government to meet most of their demands.

Some of them were the withdrawal of the circular by the Head of Service removing House Officers from the scheme of service and the transfer of its members from the GIFMIS platform to the IPPIS platform because of the hardship caused by the GIFMIS platform due to the delays in payment of their salaries ranging from three to seven months.

Present at the court were key members of the NARD and the Ministry of Health.

However, officials of Ministry of Labour and Employment were absent.

Speaking in a briefing after the case was adjourned, President of the NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, said: “Good afternoon Nigerians, I want to deeply on the behalf of all resident doctors in Nigeria thank you wholeheartedly for the show of love and empathy towards our cause.

“We are not unaware of the sufferings you all are going through due to government insincerity of purpose.

“It is 120 days today since we headed your call to call off our industrial action following the government memorandum of action.

“It is five years and eleven months since we signed the memorandum of terms of settlement (MOTOS) yet the government has reneged.”

