FG loses essential equipment to decay at N6.5bn Baro Port

Three years after it was commissioned, a mobile harbour crane, transit shed, administrative block, fire hydrant system are rusting at the 112 years old Baro Port, Niger State due to delay in concession, lack of poor road and railway to boost haulage and other commercial activities. Other equipment waiting at the port are water treatment plant, reach stacker, 100KVA power generating set and three numbers forklifts of various tonnages.

The port was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2019 to create at least 2,000 direct jobs and hundreds of thousands of indirect jobs. But findings revealed that port commercial operations were botched by 16-kiliometre dilapidated road and rail line leading to the port despite assurance by the president during the commissioning.

The port was constructed by the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to boost water transportation and also reduce pressure on roads in the country. Reacting, NIWA’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Jubril Dauda, told New Telegraph that the port was undergoing concessioning process, saying that he could not ascertain when it would be finalised. Dauda added that the port was equipped with the state of the art facilities to meet international standard. According to him, after its completion, the river port is yet to be linked with railway, adding that the road to the place had not been rehabilitated by the Federal Ministry Works.

The general nanager, however,stressed that the Minister of Transportation, Mu’ azu Sambo, had secured approval to link the port with railway. Built by the Global Project Nigeria Limited in 2019, Baro Port rehabilitation contract was first awarded in 2011/12 at a cost of N2.56 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to a Chinese company, CGGC Global Project, but was inflated to N6 billion because of delay. It has a quay length of 150 metres, cargo stacking yard of 7,000 square metres, a transit shed of 3,600 square metres and an estimated capacity of 5,000 Twenty Equivalent Unit (TEU) at a time.

However, finding revealed that the river port was constructed by the British in 1912 as a loading point for cottons, groundnuts and other cash crops in the north downstream to the Niger Delta ports of Burutu and Warri. It was also linked to railway and road where cargoes could be moved along the Lower Niger to other part of the country. It would be recalled that NIWA did not include the port road in its 2022 budget.

In this year’s budget, the authority said that it would spend N1.70billion on construction/ provision of some roads, noting that the rehabilitation of ijowa-Ejuku Omuo road in Yagba East/West Kogi would cost N250million; while N900 million was earmarked for the construction of Ogbom, grading of SKC to Iyeh and Okegado/Okeoba bridge, completion of Obada, Makutu Offin, Oyi to Igbata and Whith A Bridge in Ododi. The authority also explained that the construction/ rehabilitation of road at Unguwar Liman, S/Gida Sani Sarkin Unguwar Maikawo in Laburtarka House, Katsina State would cost N550million.

