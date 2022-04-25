Business

FG loses N163.4bn to land border closure

The borders were closed to curb smuggling, and illegal trafficking of arms and people

 

The Federal Government lost about N163.4billion to four of the country’s land borders within the period of their closure. The borders, which were eventually reopened on Friday, are Idiroko, Jibiya, Ikom and Kamba.

 

They were closed between August 2019 and April 2022. Giving reasons for its action, the Federal Government said it took the decision in order to curb smuggling of prohibited goods, illegal trafficking of arms and people through the land borders.

 

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that prior to the closure, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service, was making an average of N15billion yearly before the Idiroko border was closed, while Ikom and Jibiya were raking in an average of N9.1billion and N7.2billion yearly.

 

Also , the Service was earning N13billion from Kamba border in Kebbi State. At the weekend, the Federal Government approved the reopening of Idiroko border, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) and ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

 

In a circular signed by Deputy Comptroller General, Enforcement and Inspection, E.I Edorhe, titled: ‘Reopening of four additional Nigerian border posts,’ the Service directed the immediate re-opening of the other four land borders. He noted that all Customs formations and Joint Border Patrol Teams (JBPTs) should ensure proper manning in compliance with extant operational guidelines.

 

The circular reads: “Sequel to the presidential directive dated December 16, 2020 granting approval for phased reopening of land borders namely, Mfum, Seme, Illela and Maigatari borders across the country, I am directed to inform you that four additonal borders stated below have been approved for re-opening.

 

“The borders are, Idiroko border post, Ogun State (South-West Zone); Jibiya border post, Katsina State (North-West Zone; Kamba border post, Kebbi State (North-West Zone) and ikom border post, Cross River State (South-South Zone).

 

“Consequently, all Customs formations and JBPTs are to take note and ensure that proper manning takes place in compliance with extant operational guidelines. Above is forwarded for your information and compliance.”

 

It would be called that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Army, Police Force (NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and other intelligence agencies were ordered to enforce closure of Nigeria’s 4,477 kilometres land borders in 2019.

 

Other security agencies drafted to the borders for joint exercise Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air force, Civil Defence, Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA)and National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

 

However, importers said that the joint border security exercise codenamed “Ex-Swift Response,” had brought losses to them, especially those with perishable goods.

 

According to the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other organised private sector operators, importers lost about N2trillion to the closure. Between 2019 and 2022, the manufacturers association said that no fewer than 98 firms have relocated from Nigeria to other West African countries, while others lost billions of naira on account of the country’s decision to close its land borders sister sub-regional nations.

 

