FG, LP Trade Words Over Outcome Of Presidential Poll

The Federal Government and Labour Party (LP), on Sunday, traded words over the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

The Nigeria government had in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, told the LP and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to accept defeat because “they know very well that they deserve to lose the election because of their

overconfidence and complacency.”

But LP in a statement issued by the acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said the party would “not join issues with a man who is famous for constantly prescribing doses of expired and ineffectual propaganda to Nigerians.”

Alhaji Mohammed in the statement by his special assistant (media) Segun Adeyemi, said President Muhammadu Buhari’s analysis on the reasons for the opposition’s loss in the 2023 elections was incontrovertible.

He claimed that Buhari delivered the best election in Nigeria’s history.

According to the Minister, “President Muhammadu Buhari lived up to his billing by delivering a free, fair, and credible election, and his legacy is assured.

“The president would rather lose his state and many of his party’s

strongholds than tamper with the fidelity of the election, and that is why he provided a level playing field for all parties.”

Alhaji Mohammed attributed the opposition’s overconfidence on social media propaganda and “faulty and procured opinion polls,” claiming that “the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, won the presidential

election fair and square, clinching the majority of the votes cast and

surpassing the constitutionally-stipulated 25 per cent of votes cast in each of at least two-thirds of all the states in the Federation and the

Federal Capital Territory.

”Going by the results, none of the opposition parties met any of the

conditions stipulated for winning the presidential election. They

didn’t even come close, in spite of their pre-election grandstanding.

”They (opposition) keep leaning on some international observers to justify their fraudulent claim that the election was rigged.”

But LP regretted that the minister was still progressing with that “warped, illogical and incongruous concept” as President Buhari, on the flawed election.

The party noted that Alhaji Mohammed’s “ill-fated and hugely failed trip to the United Kingdom and the United States where he attempted to redeem the grossly battered democratic credentials of this present administration, spending millions of taxpayers’ money to defend an indefensible action, is yet another tragedy of President Buhari’s eight years leadership.”

It insisted that the 2023 presidential election was massively rigged and was not free, fair, and credible, arguing that the opposition parties lost because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) jettisoned the Electoral Act, and promise to upload polling unit results in real-time

The party stated that infractions committed during the election were captured and taken to the appeal tribunal and advised Alhaji Mohammed not “preempt the tribunal as his actions are contemptuous and could be used against him.

“We just want the honourable Minister to know that by rigging the 2023 general election, himself, his party, All Progressives Congress, and the leader of the party, President Buhari have murdered sleep and they do not deserve peace.”