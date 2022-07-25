News

FG lying to Nigerians on debt servicing surpassing revenue – Adebayo, SDP presidential candidate

Prince Adewole Adebayo, the Social Democratic party (SDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, has advised Nigerians not to be fooled by rhetoric coming from the Federal Government that the country’s debt servicing has surpassed revenue. According to Adebayo, it is the level of stealing within government circles that has surpassed surpasses revenue.
“There is noise about debt servicing surpassing government revenue in Nigeria. Don’t be fooled by such scaremongering cover-up. What has surpassed revenue is not debt; stealing is what has surpassed revenue. Siphoning has surpassed disclosed revenue. They are hiding your money,” he stated.
Going further, he said without exception, all administrations from 1999 till date have come to government with the sole aim of capturing power, national assets to commercialise and privatise them to themselves and their cronies. And with the players having become so parasitic to the system, only fresh faces and ideas can take their hands off the country’s economy.
“When people come to government, they have an ideology that brings them to government. Ideology of people who have come to government since 1999, without exception, is capture power, institutions, national assets, commercialise and privatise them to themselves, their friends and family members.

Capture procurement, they are like parasites who have entered into the bloodstream of the economy. So, talking to them and giving them advice is a waste of time because they are committed to the notion that they want to take the last blood of the economy. What you can do to save yourself, the masses and the future is to take away power from them because once they are out of power, then they cannot touch your money,” the SDP standard bearer enthused.

Touching on the recently-unveiled Nigeria National Petroluem Company Limited, Adebayo said the transition will not bring the desired expectation but continue the reign of corruption, stealing and looting.

“Let me tell you what they are going to do with NNPC now called NNPC Limited. They are going to have unlimited corruption, unlimited stealing, unlimited lack of accountability , unlimited looting. Why? NNPC, as it was before, belonged to Nigerians. It was a corporation answerable to the National Assembly.

It couldn’t belong to us more than that. It belonged to us the way Aso Rock Villa belongs to us. So if you say we should privatise the Villa, privatise what? We already own it. How can you privatise my father’s house to me and ask me to buy shares, it is fraud. Do you know that the revenue you say we are short of, this government, this current government is colluding with others to steal 80% of the crude? You are in the media, don’t close today without investigating why 80% of our crude is being stolen and the government is rubbing hands as if they don’t know,” he stated.

Concerning the perennial collapse of the national grid, the brilliant legal mind said Nigeria may never get out of its present predicament in the power sector except and until the country takes a detour and acts responsibly by voting right during the coming elections.

“We didn’t change this people who have penchant for procurement, penchant for investing millions of dollars on a dead horse. They know that a dead horse will never wake up, but at least they will make some money off it. They award a lot of dead horse contracts. Electricity obeys everybody; that woman in Wuse Market or anywhere for that matter, once you have generator, fuel it, connect, you will have electricity. Egbin power station was built by Marubeni. I told them in 2001 that Marubeni had stopped servicing this kind of station because I was a lawyer in the power sector. I saw that this people were more eager to award contract than to get the thing to work. For example, do you know that the money for ASUU is lying there in TETFUND? People are sitting on it,” he asserted.

 

