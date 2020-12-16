FG makes NIN mandatory for SIM registration

Samson Akintaro Sequel to its earlier directive to the mobile network operators to suspend sales and registration of new SIMs, the Federal Government has further directed that all subscribers in the country must provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update their SIM registration records.

The submission of NIN by subscribers, the government said, is to take place within two weeks, from today, December 16 and end by 30th December, 2020.

According to a statement released after an emergency meeting of key stakeholders in the telecommunications industry, which was summoned by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, after the two weeks deadline, “all SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.”

The meeting where the decision was taken had in attendance the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and Management of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), as well as the CEOs and management staff of all service providers in the industry.

“At the meeting, the need to consolidate the achievements of last year’s SIM registration audit and improve the performance and sanity of the sector was exhaustively discussed and all stakeholders agreed that urgent drastic measures have now become inevitable to improve the integrity and transparency of the SIM registration process,” the statement read.

As of May this year, the NIMC said it had so far registered a total of 41.5 million Nigerians on the NIN database, while many Nigerians have been complaining about the slow and cumbersome process of getting registered.

Also, data from the NCC showed that as of October this year, active mobile lines in the country stood at 207.6 million.

Based on the current level of NIN registration and the non-practicability of getting all SIM owners registered in the next two weeks, over 100 million mobile lines may be blocked if the government stands by its decision of blocking any number not linked with NIN after two weeks.

The statement further noted that a Ministerial Task Force comprising the minister and all the CEOs, among others, as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.

“Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.

The general public is hereby urged to ensure that their NINs are captured in their SIM registration data. All inconveniences which might be occasioned by this directive are deeply regretted,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, subscribers under the aegis of the National Association of Telecoms Subscribers (NATCOMS) have called for a review of SIM sales and registration suspension to allow people whose phones are being stolen on a daily basis to retrieve their lines.

According to the National Chairman of the Association, Mr. Deolu Ogunbanjo, many subscribers whose phones have been stolen or lost in the last few days have been thrown into total darkness.

“People lose their phones every day, especially at this period when armed robbery appears to be at its peak. A lot of subscribers have been complaining to us that they can’t retrieve their lines because of the suspension. This is unfair to Nigerians.

Many of the lines are tied to the people’s businesses and now they are helpless, it is like being in total darkness. The government must review its directive to allow those whose phones are stolen to be able to retrieve their lines,” he said.

