FG, Makinde, Adesina, laud setting up N300 bn sugar plantations

Oyo State Governor, Mr. Seyi Makinde, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, and the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) , Mr. Zacch Adedeji, have lauded the establishment of a N300 billion sugarcane

plantation, stating that it will tackle poverty and check unemployment.

The trio at the ground breaking of the Brent Sugar Plantation and Mill sited on 11,000 hectares of land along Iseyin-Ogbomoso Road, in Iseyin, Oyo State, said that it will boost the economy of the nation and indeed the continent

The Brent Sugar Plantation and Mill located on 6,000 hectares of land which will be irrigated from a canal to be fed by Ikere Gorge Dam established by the Federal Government in 1983.

Adedeji in particular said that the investment by Brent Sugar was a practical demonstration of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards building a productive country.

He said the government must do everything to get the private sector to venture into projects that could take Nigerians, particularly the youths, out of poverty.

In a message to the occasion, Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina, said industrialisation was the pillar for economic prosperity and that establishment of Brent Sugar is a path to industrialisation and eco PAGE13nomic prosperity, and urged the people to cooperate with the company, saying there were lot to benefit as a community and nation.

Mr. Martins Akinola, the Chief Executive Officer, Brent Sugar Limited said “In 2023, we are going to plant 1,000 hectares and we are hoping that the following year, we will be doubling it on a yearly basis. For the integrated mill and the refinery, that is going to cost about N30b because it is going to have coal generation which will generate electricity.”

Akinola said that they would be cultivating 11,000 hectares for sugarcane plantation, saying 5,000 will be from the company and 6,000 by outgrowers.

Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Bayo Lawal, said the state government was committed to infrastructural development of the state. He said that such was evident in the interconnectivity project of the administration aimed at connecting the five zones of the state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...