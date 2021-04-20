News Top Stories

FG: Many projects abandoned across the country

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja Comment(0)

The Federal Government has decried the number of projects abandoned across the country after spending public funds running into billions of naira.

 

This alarm was raised yesterday when the Chairman, Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Chief Victor Muruako led top officials of the Commission on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume.

 

Muruako, who said he was seeking for collaboration with the Ministry to reach all people within the grassroots with his Fiscal Responsibility campaign, noted that the most worrisome was the fact that many of these abandoned projects were started with borrowed funds. He also stressed that there was a need to intensify campaigns that will ensure that when governments at any level borrow money for projects, such funds will not be diverted nor the projects abandoned.

 

According to him, collaborating with the ministry will help the Commission achieve the goals of the Economic Sustainability Plan of the present administration.

 

He said: “In our efforts at verifying Federal Government projects around the country, we have discovered that most of these projects have been abandoned, particularly when members that sponsored them leave office or are not re-elected.

 

“Notably, the government spends huge sums of money on these projects.”

 

Also collaborating on what the Commission’s Chairman said, the Minister of Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, disclosed that his ministry has also shockingly discovered a number of projects abandoned across states during its Constituency Projects monitoring.

 

He noted that in line with President Muhammadu Buhari on public financial probity, his ministry has also been making efforts to ensure that projects initiated with public funds are completed and put to use.

 

Akume stressed that his ministry’s mandate includes monitoring Constituency projects across the country, and making sure that commensurate value was derived for the public funds expended on any project.

 

He also assured that a joint committee consisting of staff of his ministry and the Commission would be set to ensure that both states and local governments comply with fiscal responsibility rules

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

RMD is ‘Forever Young’ in FreshbyDotun style capsule

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Iconic actor, Richard Mofe Damijo’s captivating and ageless personality is the ideal model for Nigeria’s men’s wear designer, FreshbyDotun’s New year grand entry collection titled ‘Forever Young’ .   The brand worked with the richest and finest fabrics to create the different designs in the collection, making the pieces ooze of extravagance.   Adorned in […]
News

A’Ibom community to govt: Rescue us from cultists

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Residents of Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have cried out to the state government to rescue and save them from members of Dbam and Iceland confraternities, rival cult groups, who have frequently been attacking each other in a battle of supremacy for about eight months now. The residents, who […]
News

AlHikmah Varsity VC unveils plans to make institution Nigeria’s food basket

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The new Vice Chancellor, AlHikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State, Prof. Noah Yusuf, has unveiled plans to make the institution the food basket of not only the state, but also Nigeria. Prof. Yusuf, who is the fifth Vice Chancellor of the faith-based university, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica