FG, marketers decry N101.13bn crude oil loss to vandals

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have said that Nigeria lost about $241.1 million (N101.13 billion) due to inability of the country to meet its July crude oil quota.

They spoke in separate interviews with New Telegraph where they pointed out that the loss was colossal. OPEC, during the 30th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting, agreed to increase the crude oil supply quota of Nigeria to 1.799mbpd in July 2022.

But, in its latest Monthly Oil Market Report for August 2022, OPEC stated that crude oil production figures based on direct communication indicated that Nigeria’s output reduced to 1.084mbpd, which is a reduction of 74,000 barrels per day from that of June, which was 1.158mbd.

The implication of this is that for the 31 days in July, Nigeria lost about 2.3 million barrels of crude oil. The organisation further stated that the average cost of Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, during the month under review was $105.12/barrel. By losing 2.3 million barrels in July this year, it means Nigeria’s oil earnings dipped by about $241.1 million or N101.13 billion (at the official exchange rate of N419.37/$) in July 2022.

The minister, in a response through his media aide, Mr Horatius Equa, said the development was unsavoury. He said such a decline was a huge loss, which is capable of negatively affecting Nigeria’s economy. He stated that it was sad that Nigeria had consistently for many not months not been able to meet its oil production quota. He reiterated his lamentation during his recent visit to the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

He said collaborative effort of all stakeholders was required to address oil theft, adding that the Federal Government was poised to do more to stem the scourge. He said: “It is a national emergency because oil theft has grown wings and reached a very bad crescendo. This is because the thefts are taking place in the communities that host the oil pipelines.

“As a result, it has become necessary to involve the stakeholders, especially the host communities. And because of the height and orchestrated nature of the menace, Nigeria could not take advantage and opportunities that abound in gas production. “This is because no investor would want to invest where there is incessant insecurity and vandalism of the infrastructure.” IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, also called on the government to check the menace.

He said: “The government should put all necessary measures to stop it. It is too much. The government has the material, manpower, experienced people, and instrument. They have all it takes to put up a team so as to address this loss. “It is sad that Nigeria has been consistently not meeting its production quota. The highest we have reached is 1.3mbpd or 1.4mbpd. But it is becoming worse now.

“Everybody is uncomfortable with it because you can also see that it has affected the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the Federal Government’s sharing of revenue.

“In the first quarter, the income was 1.7 trillion and our debt service was 1.9trn so we have a problem with servicing of debt for the first quarter. It means our income can not even service our debt not to talk of paying it, we have not even talked of subsidy. “We have not talked of other obligations. Even if you give us 3mbpd with this situation on the ground, there is nothing we can do.

believe that Upstream commission will try its best. It met a routine system. So it will try to see what it can do to push up the production. But you can not forcefully open a blind eye. There had been many decadence and problems militating against our production capacity.

“It is important we improve our production. when we improve our production, we get more money for FAAC to share with FG, states, and local government.” Nigeria has consistently been deficient in meeting its OPEC production quota. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in the crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month.

It also said that Nigeria’s oil production with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June. OPEC in its in Oil Market Report for July 2022 said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd. Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd.

But Nigeria’s underperformance is as high as about 700,000 bpd in some months. The 1.024 million bpd production (through primary communication) in May was about 195,000 bpd less production when compared with April’s total of 1.219 million bpd, according to OPEC.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published in June 2022, from direct communication, Nigeria’s oil supply to the international market fell by 195mbpd. It was 1,024mbpd in May; 1,219mbpd in April and 1,238mbpd in March.

Thus, data from OPEC showed that Nigeria’s oil production fell to 1.2 million barrels per day in April 2022 from 1.238 million barrels in March, which is significantly lower than the oil benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day in the country’s 2022 budget. Nigeria’s oil production averaged 1.39 million in January, and 1.25 million bpd in February.

