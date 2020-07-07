News

FG may close Third Mainland for repairs on July 24

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.

 

“We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very  soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from 24th of July.

 

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site.

 

“Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived the country that is why we want to start the repairs now,’’ he said. NAN reports that the bridge which has gone through series of reha-bilitation works was last shut in August 2018 for a three days investigative maintenance check.

 

Thereafter, some components needed for completion of repairs were sourced abroad because they were not available locally.

 

The 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland. The bridge starts from Oworonshoki which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

 

It was constructed in 1990 and was the longest in Africa until 1996 when The 6th October Bridge in Cairo was completed

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police arrest suspected kidnappers in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Police Command in Bayelsa said on Monday that it had apprehended six suspected members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in the state, including, a female, Ogeneima Omoni, 24. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Mr Asinim Butswat, who made the disclosure in a statement in Yenagoa, said the arrest was effected […]
News

Traveling to become more difficult after pandemic – Jetblack Travel founder

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Dr. Alexander Oladele, a Nigerian who runs a travel and tourism outfit in the United States of America known as Jetblack Travel, has postulated that air travel will become more difficult in the post Covid-19 pandemic era. He said already it has become difficult and that, the world should prepare for more challenges in […]
News

UPDATE: Fuel tankers collide, explode on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that a fuel tanker has exploded at the Kara axis of the ever busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) the accident involved two tankers conveying petroleum products that collided and went up in flames on the Kara Bridge on the outward Lagos […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: