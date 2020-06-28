Business

FG may crash price of cooking gas

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

 

T

he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.

 

 

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic gas pricing framework.

 

 

Sylva emphasised on the need for an appropriate domestic price system, saying it will help improve the use of cooking gas and compressed natural gas to the advantage of the manufacturing industry and Nigerians at large.

 

 

“Without appropriate pricing, we can’t have it right. We have to ensure that gas becomes affordable. This is the only way our country can strive,” he said.

 

 

“It is sad to note that we sell gas cheaply to investors while the price is high in the domestic sector to the extent that some Nigerians sell diesel cheaper than gas.

 

“Once we solve the issue of gas in the country we would have solved a lot of problems in Nigeria. Luckily for us gas is something that we have in abundance.”

 

 

Sylva said the members of the committee are to review domestic gas price and benchmark, make recommendations for an appropriate gas price for the respective gas sectors, make evaluations and technical suggestions with a turnaround time of 30 days.

 

 

He added that the decision to review the domestic gas pricing framework is also to enable the penetration of both cooking gas and compressed natural gas (CNG) which is expected to serve as an alternative to petrol.

 

 

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Apex bank’s survey shows firms pessimistic on macro economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Although the country’s authorities stepped up coronavirus(covid-19) lockdown easing measures during the period, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) June 2020 Business Expectations Survey (BES) report indicates that respondent firms expressed pessimism on the macro economy. The BES report, which was released by the apex bank yesterday, also shows that the firms’ outlook on the […]
Business

SON tasks producers of sanitisers, wash lotions on standards

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned  manufacturers  of hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash, to adhere strictly to global best practises, saying  failure to do so would attract penalties.   The agency pointed out that  the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasised at a time when the world was  on […]
Business

Addressing high cost of data in Nigeria

Posted on Author SAMSON AKINTARO reports

Calls for the reduction in the cost of data recently reached high tempo as the coronavirus crisis forced many to rely on the internet. While the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy has been playing an advocacy role in this regard by calling for the price reduction, there is a need to address several other […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: