FG may crash price of cooking gas

T

he Federal Government says it will evaluate and review the price of domestic gas across the country so as to make it more affordable for ordinary Nigerians.

Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, made this known while inaugurating a committee on the gas sector-wide review of the domestic gas pricing framework.

Sylva emphasised on the need for an appropriate domestic price system, saying it will help improve the use of cooking gas and compressed natural gas to the advantage of the manufacturing industry and Nigerians at large.

“Without appropriate pricing, we can’t have it right. We have to ensure that gas becomes affordable. This is the only way our country can strive,” he said.

“It is sad to note that we sell gas cheaply to investors while the price is high in the domestic sector to the extent that some Nigerians sell diesel cheaper than gas.

“Once we solve the issue of gas in the country we would have solved a lot of problems in Nigeria. Luckily for us gas is something that we have in abundance.”

Sylva said the members of the committee are to review domestic gas price and benchmark, make recommendations for an appropriate gas price for the respective gas sectors, make evaluations and technical suggestions with a turnaround time of 30 days.

He added that the decision to review the domestic gas pricing framework is also to enable the penetration of both cooking gas and compressed natural gas (CNG) which is expected to serve as an alternative to petrol.

