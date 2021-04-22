FG may lose N32bn to unsafe school environment

Nigerian government risks losing about N32 billion per annum for not keeping her schools safe and secured. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, gave the estimated amount government would be losing per annum should raging kidnapping of pupils by bandits go unchecked. Ahmed, who gave the figure yesterday at an interview session with the media shortly after the “Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria,” conference, said government was in the process of developing cost plan to ascertain accurate figure. According to her, “We are going to develop a plan and cost the plan, so that I can’t tell you how much is required, because this plan will not just be a national plan like was done in the past, but the plan that goes down to the state, to the local government and community level. “I can tell you what it will cost us if we don’t keep our schools safe. It will cost us at least N32 billion per annum if we don’t keep our schools safe.
