News

FG may not budget for capital project in 2023, says Finance Minister

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed said on Monday that the Federal Government may not be able to make provision for treasury-funded capital projects in 2023.

The minister also said that the budget deficit for the 2023 fiscal year may run between N11.30 trillion to N12.41 trillion depending on the choice that will be made by the government on the issue of subsidy payment on premium motor spirit otherwise known as petrol.

The minister, who spoke while presenting the 2023-2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper before the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, put the aggregate expenditure of the government for 2023 at N19.76 trillion.

She said crude oil production challenges and PMS subsidy deductions by the NNPC constitute significant threats to the achievement of the nation’s revenue growth targets, adding that bold, decisive and urgent action is urgently required to address revenue underperformance and expenditure efficiency at national and sub-national levels.

She said “In this scenario, the budget deficit is projected to be N11.30 trillion in 2023, up from N7.35 trillion in 2022. This represents 5.01 percent of the estimated GDP, above the 3 percent threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007.

“In scenario 1 which she said involve funding subsidy from January to December,” the Minister said, adding: “Given the severely constrained fiscal space, budget deficit is projected to be N12.41 trillion in 2023; up from N7.35 trillion budgeted in 2022, representing 196 percent of total FGN revenue or 5.50 percent of the estimated GDP.

“This is significantly above the 3 percent threshold stipulated in the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 and there will be no provision for treasury funded MDA’s capital projects in 2023”.

Giving an overview of government revenue, she also gave two scenarios, saying under the first scenario, Federal Government revenue for 2023 may stand N6.34 trillion, out of which only N373.17 billion is expected from oil- related revenue while the balance of N5.97 will come from non-oil sources.

On the second scenario two, she said: “In addition to subsidy reform, this scenario assumes an aggregate implementation of cost to income limit of government owned companies. With these, the 2023 FGN revenue is projected at N8.46 trillion out of which N.99 trillion or 23 percent is projected to come from oil revenue sources.”

On the key assumption on which the 2023 budget will be based, the minister said oil benchmark for 2023 is estimated at 70 dollars per barrel with an oil production benchmark of 1.69 million litres per day and an exchange rate of N435.02 to the dollar while inflation is expected to grow at 17.16 percent.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FIRS to Lagos: We’ll continue to collect VAT until appeal court decides on legal dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will continue to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) from businesses operating in the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammed Nami, made this known in a letter dated August 24 and addressed to Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State. The Lagos […]
News

2023 polls: INEC seeks NAF’s assistance on election logistics

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, sought the Nigeria Air Force’s support in addressing logistics challenges during elections. INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when he visited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, noted that logistics have been a perennial issue during elections. Yakubu stated that the visit was to […]
News

#EndSARS: Group dissociates Igbo nation from suit against Adeyemi, 2Face, 48 others

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A group, the Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide, has dissociated itself from a controversial suit by one Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, against the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi and 49 others alleged to be promoters of the now-rested #EndSARS protests. Other respondents in the suit are musicians – 2Face […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica