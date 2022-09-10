FG may slam terrorism charges on Abuja/Kaduna train hostage negotiator – Investigation

There are strong indications that the federal government may bring charges bordering on alleged terrorism against the self-acclaimed negotiator for the release of kidnapped Abuja/ Kaduna train passengers, Tukur Mamu. Saturday Telegraph reports that Manu, who is the publisher of a kaduna- based newspaper, Desert Herald, had undertaken to serve as a link between kidnappers/bandits, and victims’ families.

Manu was arrested on Tuesday, September 6, in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj. He was taken into custody by the Department of State Services (DSS), 24 hours after his return to the country. A highly-placed source, who spoke in confidence with this newspaper, said: “Well, the SSS has said surely he has a date in court so the charge.

“Yes, the SSS people said he has a date in court”. On the likely charges to be preferred against him, in the event that a prima facie is established against the suspect, another source said: ‘‘Well, from what they said were found in his house, he was in unlawful possession of some uniform, military uniform, he could even be charged for conspiracy, to kidnapping.

“There are many charges that can be preferred against him. I don’t have the details, but you know that it is the one within the Terrorism Act”. In an update obtained by our correspondent, the spokesperson for DSS, Afunanya stated thus: ‘‘So far, appropriate security agencies have executed valid search warrants on Mamu’s residence and office. “During the processes, incriminating materials including military accoutrements were recovered. “Other items include large amounts in different currencies and denominations as well as financial transaction instruments.”

