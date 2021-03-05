Islam

FG meets Muslim scholars over COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf Comment(0)

The Federal Government is meeting Muslim scholars on COVID-19 vaccines. The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, who disclosed this in Abuja where he laid a foundation for the construction of a Juma’at mosque at the headquarters of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), noted that the meeting was to get religious leaders to stand in support of vaccination. The Sultan also called on Muslims in the country to ensure they comply with COVID-19 protocols as directed by the government and urged Muslims to seek more knowledge about the virus and its vaccine. According to him, “knowledge is very important, let us dig deep. You can find out about this vaccine issue.

There are lots of conspiracy theories concerning the vaccine.” He equally inspected soonto- be-commissioned NAHCON Digital Economy Centre during a courtesy visit to NAHCON, which coincided with the commission’s board’s first year in office. The Sultan described the visit as a special one, being the first time he was visiting the Hajj House to meet and interact with the management and staff members of the commission under one roof. He commended the third NAHCON board under Alhaji Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad for acquiring the edifice and expressed confidence that the current board would build on the achievements of his predecessors.

He called on the present board to take the matter of staff welfare seriously. He emphasised the importance of workers in the operations of any organisation and charged the board to devise ways of motivating the workforce. Sultan Abubakar also admonished the NAHCON management and staff members to epitomise the teachings of Islam in their lives in order to address many misconceptions about the religion Sultan Abubakar charged both board and staff members to always endeavour to do their best for Islam and Muslims. He called on staff and board members to continue to support Alhaji Hassan with a view to enabling him to build on the successes recorded by his predecessors.

He said that the Federal Government had met with the ulama from across the country with a view to mobilising them ahead of the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination. According to him, another round of meeting is scheduled to hold next month and if convinced that the vaccine is good and safe for the people, the ulama will go out and sensitise Muslims to take the vaccine.

The NAHCON chairman, Alhaji Hassan, said he was delighted with the Sultan’s visit and described it as a great honour. He said the board was intensifying drive for Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) through the facilitation of Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC). “This will accelerate Public Private Partnership (PPP) in developing some of the country’s Hajj camps and its landed properties so that they become busy throughout the year instead of only during Hajj periods,” he said.

Our Reporters

